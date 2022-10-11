Environment Vietnam, Finland strengthen cooperation in climate change adaptation Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha on October 11 worked with Finland’s Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Antti Kurvinen and Ambassador Keijo Norvanto to discuss measures to respond to climate change, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and manage water resources.

Environment Two more national parks nominated ASEAN heritage ones Bach Ma and Con Dao National Parks have been nominated to become the 54th and 55th ASEAN Heritage Parks at the 33rd ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting on the Environment, held recently in Cambodia.

Environment Dispatch guides localities on disaster preparation After heavy rain has caused flooding and disruption across much of the country in recent weeks, the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control on October 10 issued a dispatch to ensure localities are ready to respond to any future downpours.

Environment Stronger regional cooperation proposed to reduce marine litter Cooperation with regional partners will enable Vietnam to gain experiences from other countries in monitoring and assesing marine debris, said Dr. Nguyen Le Tuan, Director of the Vietnam Institute of Seas and Islands (VISI) on October 10.