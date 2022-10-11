Just transition crucial to ensuring labourers’ rights, livelihood: experts
It is necessary to implement solutions to ensure the rights and livelihood of labourers during energy transition process, stated Vice Director of the Department of Climate Change under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Pham Van Tan at a conference in Hanoi on October 11.
Illustrative image (Source: MoIT)Hanoi (VNA) – It is necessary to implement solutions to ensure the rights and livelihood of labourers during energy transition process, stated Vice Director of the Department of Climate Change under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Pham Van Tan at a conference in Hanoi on October 11.
The official noted the world has taken the just transition as a requirement of the process, added that conducting energy transition and curbing emission to net zero is a strategic choice of Vietnam, and highlighted fast and steady steps the Government has taken as well as opportunities for businesses.
He advised domestic firms to stay ready and make necessary preparations in human resources to make greenhouse gases (GHG) inventory and develop a plan to reduce GHG emissions of the enterprise.
Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong said that climate change has become the greatest challenge of the humankind in the 21st century, seriously affecting the sustainable development of countries, including Vietnam.
Right after the 26th UN Climate Change Conference, the Vietnamese Government issued a national action plan on green growth for the 2021-2030 period, and a national strategy against climate change until 2050, while rolling out a roadmap to realise the net-zero emission goal with a smooth legal corridor and support to the business community, sectors and localities to take part in the work.
An overview of the conference (Photo: VNA)Besides challenges, the implementation of the net-zero emission goal has also created opportunities for them, especially in promoting research and innovation, as well as chances in accessing green financial resources to invest in GHG reduction activities, adapting to climate change and boosting their sustainable development, he said.
Management officials, experts and representatives of businesses analysed challenges and opportunities as well as necessary solutions to assist companies in capital, technology and training, contributing to strengthen GHG reduction.
Associate Prof. Dr. Nguyen The Chinh, former Director of the Institute of Strategy and Policy on Natural Resources and Environment, underlined the need to develop the carbon market with the active engagement of businesses, which is significant to the realisation of the net-zero emission target given at the COP26./.