Justice ministry, Hai Phong named best performers in administrative reform
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) and Hai Phong city were placed first in the 2021 Public Administration Reform Index (PAR Index) rankings, according to the results unveiled on May 25.
Pham Minh Hung, Director of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Department for Administrative Reforms, said the survey covered 19 ministries and sectors, excluding the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of National Defence, and the Government Office. The Government’s Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs and the Government Inspectorate were assessed but not ranked.
Meanwhile, all the 63 provinces and centrally-run cities were surveyed and ranked.
It collected feedback from over 49,600 civil servants, leaders and managers of ministries and localities (rising 2.25-fold from the 2020 poll), nearly 30,000 people and enterprises, along with some associations and organisations.
Accordingly, the MoJ, the Ministry of Finance, and the State Bank of Vietnam recorded a PAR Index of over 90 percent. The MoJ topped the list with 91.9 percent.
Thirteen ministries had a result of between over 80 percent and under 90 percent while only the Ministry of Science and Technology less than 80 percent, at 78.72 percent.
Six of the 17 ministries and agencies witnessed increases in their indexes compared to 2020, with the Ministry of Home Affairs rising fastest (2.2 percent). The Ministry of Science and Technology experienced the sharpest fall, by 6.43 percent.
Among the 63 localities, three had indexes of over 90 percent, namely Hai Phong (91.8 percent), Quang Ninh (91.14 percent), and Da Nang (90.25 percent).
There are 59 provinces and cities with a result of 80 percent - under 90 percent, and only Kien Giang province under 80 percent, at 79.97 percent.
Quang Ngai province enjoyed the most index growth, 13.2 percent. Only Dong Nai, Tien Giang and Ha Nam provinces saw declines, by 0.49 percent, 0.51 percent, and 1.94 percent, respectively./.