Society ☀️ Morning digest on May 25 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Society Infographic PAPI 2021: Hanoi makes giant leap Hanoi has made a huge jump in improving the quality of public administration by making it for the first time into the top 10 localities in the 2021 Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI)

Society Traffic accidents claim over 2,760 lives in five months As many as 4,733 traffic accidents occurred nationwide killing 2,761 people and injured 3,078 others in five months between December 15, 2021 and May 14, 2022, the Office of the National Traffic Safety Committee said on May 24.

Society Gia Lai repatriates 18 sets of remains of fallen martyrs from Cambodia The Central Highlands province of Gia Lai held a ceremony at the martyrs’ cemetery in Duc Co district on May 24 to rebury the remains of 18 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Cambodia.