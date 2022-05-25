According to the Department for Administrative Reforms under the Ministry of Home Affairs, 19 ministries and sectors, and all the 63 provinces and centrally-run cities were surveyed.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Finance, and the State Bank of Vietnam recorded a PAR Index of over 90 percent. The MoJ topped the list with 91.9 percent.

Among the 63 localities, three had indexes of over 90 percent, including Hai Phong at the first place.

Quang Ngai province enjoyed the most index growth, 13.2 percent, while Dong Nai, Tien Giang and Ha Nam are only three provinces that saw declines.

This time, the survey collected feedback from over 49,600 civil servants, leaders and managers of ministries and localities, nearly 30,000 people and enterprises, along with some associations and organizations./.

VNA