John Anthony Cantonese Grill & Dim Sum at the five-star JW Marriott Hanoi (Photo: www.marriott.com)

The CNN Travel has just published a list of 20 best new restaurants in Asia-Pacific to try in 2020, with the John Anthony Cantonese Grill & Dim Sum at the five-star JW Marriott Hanoi (Vietnam) one of them.The restaurant’s design was inspired by classic Chinese touches and reference the life and times of John Anthony, a Chinese native who spent 35 years in London as an interpreter during the Qing Dynasty, according to CNN.It said the restaurant's handmade dim sum includes modern twists like veggie and beetroot dumplings, while barbecued meats also feature prominently with char siu beef short rib.Seafood also features prominently in dishes such as lobster served two ways, namely sashimi style and in the traditional rice porridge dish, congee.China is home to four restaurants on the list, with three of them in Hong Kong – Mono, Associazione Chianti, and The Arak. The fourth one is in Shenzhen – the Ensue.Australia also has four restaurants named, which are Stanley and ZA ZA TA Bar and Kitchen in Brisbane, The Place at The Fullerton Hotel Sydney, and Pastore in Melbourne.Three others on the list are in Thailand, namely Kinu by Takagi at the Mandarin Oriental in Bangkok, Halapua in the popular island of Koh Samui, and Char by Four Seasons in Chiang Mai.Two are in Japan: Esterre at Palace Hotel Tokyo, and Shiroux in Halekulani Okinawa; while one each is in Singapore (Mott 32 at Marina Bay Sands Singapore), Indonesia (Koral in Bali's Apurva Kempinski hotel), the Philippines (The Test Kitchen Manila), Malaysia (The Chow Kit Kitchen in Kuala Lumpur), Cambodia (1932 at Raffles Grand Hotel d'Angkor in Siem Reap), and Taiwan (CROM in Taipei)./.