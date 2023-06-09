Culture - Sports Exhibition kicks off Malaysia Madani Week in HCM City The Malaysian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City kicked off the Malaysia exhibition on June 9, marking the beginning of the Malaysia Madani Week in the southern city to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Malaysia diplomatic ties.

Videos Street food - A tourism magnet During his recent working visit to Vietnam, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had lunch at an eatery in Hanoi’s Old Quarter, where he tried the world-famous Vietnamese “banh mi” sandwich and drank “bia hoi”, a locally-brewed beer enjoyed by Hanoians on hot summer days. It seems that Vietnam’s beer and street food are appealing to foreign heads of state.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese chess players win three gold medals at world youth championship Young Vietnamese chess players won three gold, two silver, and one bronze medals in the rapid chess category at the FIDE World Youth Rapid and Blitz Championships 2023 that is taking place from June 5-12 in Batumi, Georgia.