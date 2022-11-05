At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Kon Tum (VNA) – The Central Highlands province of Kon Tum held a ceremony on November 5 to send off the province's team in charge of searching for and repatriating remains of volunteer martyrs and experts who died in Laos and Cambodia during wartime (Team K53) on its mission in the 2022-2023 dry season.



The team K53 will conduct the search in Attapeu, Sekong and Champasak provinces of Laos and Rattanakiri province of Cambodia during the dry season of 2022-2023.



Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People's Committee Y Ngoc said that the search for and repatriation of remains of fallen soldiers in the two neighbouring countries of Laos and Cambodia is an extremely difficult task but a noble one, requiring each officer and soldier to uphold the sense of responsibility and determination to overcome challenges to successfully complete the assigned duties.



The official asked Team K53 members to contribute to enhancing the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the three countries Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia in general, and between Kon Tum province and other provinces in particular.



Since the 1994-1995 dry season to now, the K53 team of Kon Tum has found and repatriated 2,050 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts from Cambodia and Laos. The remains were re-buried in the war martyrs' cemetery of Ngoc Hoi district./.