Illustrative image. (Photo: vtc.vn)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Karaoke parlours and dance clubs will reopen in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh, at noon on February 16 after a 10-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Other services including massage parlours, bars and internet shops in the city will also be allowed to resume the same day, on the condition of satisfying pandemic prevention and control regulations.



Nguyen Ngoc Son, vice chairman of the city's People’s Committee, said the municipal administration will issue a document detailing the requirements for pandemic prevention, adding that inspections will be conducted regularly and all violations will be strictly dealt with.



An owner of a karaoke parlour on Bai Chay Ward, Ha Long city said he was glad at the city's decision to end the longest ever closure of business since the pandemic started.



He expressed his hope that other business activities will also be resumed in the safe and flexible adaption to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that many establishments had either closed due to losses or changed their business models./.