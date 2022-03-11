Culture - Sports Quang Tri launches peace symbol design contest Authorities and the youth union in the central province of Quang Tri on March 11 launched a sculpture design contest for a peace symbol to be erected at the local Hien Luong – Ben Hai national special relic site.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese language taught in Italy The first graduates in the Vietnamese language at the Ca’ Foscari University of Venice in Italy will graduate in May, marking a milestone in the teaching of the Vietnamese language in the country.

Culture - Sports U23 squad named for men’s football at upcoming SEA Games The Vietnam Football Federation on March 10 announced 32 players of the Vietnam’s U23 team to prepare for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup.

Culture - Sports Vietnam takes 32 swimmers to upcoming SEA Games Thirty two Vietnamese swimmers will compete at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), head of the swimming department of the Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) Le Thanh Huyen has announced.