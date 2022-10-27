As many as 60 athletes took part in the kayak races while nearly 200 people joined the 4-km walking race.

The races aim to promote tourism in the district and build an image of Da Bac district as a safe, friendly, and attractive destination, while at the same time mobilising organisations and individuals to participate, cheer on the athletes, and raise funds for environmental protection.

Such activities and events provide a premise for organising annual kayak races on Hoa Binh Lake, promoting the natural beauty and unique culture of local ethnic minority groups while introducing Da Bac district’s tourism to a large number of domestic and international tourists.

These are important events to celebrate major holidays of the year and respond to the World Tourism Year 2022 and National Tourism Year 2023./.

VNA