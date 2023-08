Politics Can Tho looks to boost cooperation with Cambodian localities Officials of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on August 17 held a working session with a delegation from the Cambodian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, during which the two sides emphasised the need to enhance multilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Politics Malaysian King attaches importance to friendship with Vietnam Malaysian King Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah affirmed the importance his country attaches to the friendship with Vietnam, while receiving newly accredited Vietnamese Ambassador Dinh Ngoc Linh in Kuala Lumpur on August 17.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 17 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Hanoi seeks stronger ties with Washington D.C. A delegation from Hanoi led by Nguyen Ngoc Tuan, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the city People’s Council. paid a visit to Washington D.C. to seek stronger partnership with the capital city in the US.