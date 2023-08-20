Politics Nepal wants to boost trade-economic ties with Vietnam Vietnamese Ambassador to India, Nepal and Bhutan Nguyen Thanh Hai has presented his credential letter to President of Nepal Ramchandra Paudel in the capital city of Kathmandu, during which he pledges to do his best to enhance relations between Vietnam and Nepal across fields.

Politics PM asks Kon Tum to optimise potential for faster development Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh worked with the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on August 20, during which he asked Kon Tum to work harder to optimise its great development potentials.

Politics Vietnam contributes to intra-bloc cooperation at AEM-55 Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien is leading a Vietnamese delegation to the 55th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting (AEM-55) which officially opened in Semarang, Indonesia, on August 19.

Politics August Revolution and National Day: A resplendent milestone in Vietnam’s history The historic triumph of the August Revolution in 1945 stands as a resplendent milestone in Vietnam’s enduring struggle for national building and defence. Over the past 78 years, it has achieved remarkable and robust development, which hold great historical significance.