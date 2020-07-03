Kazakhstan Ambassador lauds ties with Vietnam
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Vietnam Yerlan Baizhanov highlighted the long-standing relationship between the two countries at a press conference in Hanoi on July 3.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Vietnam Yerlan Baizhanov (middle) at the press conference (Photo: Vietnamnet)
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Vietnam Yerlan Baizhanov highlighted the long-standing relationship between the two countries at a press conference in Hanoi on July 3.
The relationship has been deepened across spheres, he said, stressing that political dialogues have been upgraded by high-level visits.
In 2011, Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev paid an official visit to Vietnam. One year later, President Truong Tan Sang made an official visit to Kazakhstan.
The ambassador emphasised the two countries’ potential for economic cooperation, saying their economies are reciprocal.
He suggested Vietnam optimise Kazakhstan’s logistics potential, adding that the two countries should cooperate in education.
Lauding Vietnam’s success in the fight against COVID-19, the ambassador thanked Vietnamese collectives and individuals for presenting masks and medical supplies to Kazakhstan.
He informed that Kazakhstan has also launched two support packages worth 13 billion USD, and the country plans to re-establish the state of emergency and quarantine measures as from July 5./.
