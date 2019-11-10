Politics Cambodia’s 66th Independence Day marked in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) celebrated Cambodia’s 66th Independence Day (November 9, 1953-2019) in the southern economic hub on November 9.

Politics Ho Chi Minh City, New South Wales hope to boost cooperation Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thanh Phong on November 8 received John Barilaro, Deputy Premier of Australia’s New South Wales state, now on a working visit to Vietnam.

Politics PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives US Secretary of Commerce Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 8 for US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and a US business delegation who are in Vietnam for an official visit.

Politics Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh receives Slovenian economic minister Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh received visiting Slovenian Minister of Economic Development and Technology Zdravko Pocivalsek in Hanoi on November 8.