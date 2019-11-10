Kazakhstani lower house’s chairman to visit Vietnam
Chairman of the Mazhilis (lower house) of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the Mazhilis (lower house) of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin will pay an official visit to Vietnam from November 13-15.
The visit will be made at the invitation of Chairwoman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
Vietnam and Kazakhstan established diplomatic relations in 1992. Vietnam is now an important trading partner of Kazakhstan in Southeast Asia. Their two-way trade has recorded an increasing expansion since the free trade agreement (FTA) between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union took effect in 2016./.