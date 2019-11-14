Politics HCM City leader welcomes Hessen Parliament President Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan hosted President of the Hessen State Parliament Boris Rhein in the southern city on November 14.

Politics 19th working day of 14th NA’s eighth session The 14th National Assembly’s eighth session began its 19th working day in Hanoi on November 14 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Politics Vietnam, Myanmar hold deputy ministerial-level political consultation Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu and Permanent Secretary of the Myanmar Ministry of Foreign Affairs Soe Han co-chaired the eighth annual political consultation at the deputy ministerial level in Hanoi on November 14.

Politics Cambodian air force commander welcomed in Hanoi Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen Phan Van Giang hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 14 for Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and Commander of the Air Force Gen. Soeung Somnang.