Kazakhstan’s lower house chairman visits Hanoi University
Nurlan Nigmatulin, Chairman of the Mazhilis (lower house) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, visited Hanoi University on November 14 as part of his ongoing official visit to Vietnam.
Chairman of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin at Hanoi University (Photo: VNA)
Talking to the university’s lecturers and students, Nigmatulin spoke of the university’s achievements, while encouraging students to study with assiduity.
He said that the Kazakhstani government welcomes Vietnamese students to come to study at leading universities in the Central Asian country, contributing to strengthening the two countries’ relations.
He expressed his hope that Hanoi University will further promote cooperation with Kazakhstani leading universities, as well as increase the exchange of students and master's and PhD programmes./.
