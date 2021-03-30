‘Keep blooming’: an improvised, romantic fashion collection
Inspired by blooming flowers with the aim to honour the inner beauty of Vietnamese women, designer Tiny Ink Hoang Quyen infuses a spirit of improvisation in combination with romance into the collection. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Craft patterns are meticulously painted on silk. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Artistic paintings on fabric are imbued with Hoang Quyen’s personal imprint. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Highlights are flowers paintings with elegant, trendy but luxurious and youthful designs. (Photo: Vietnam +)
Hoang Quyen focuses on high-fashion techniques to create unique designs, manifesting the elegance and nobility of Vietnamese women. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Designs in the ‘Keep Blooming’ fashion collection. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Model Quynh Anh and fashion designer Tiny Ink Hoang Quyen amaze audiences with an eye-catching show. (Photo: Vietnam+)