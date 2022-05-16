Business Five expressways to use non-stop automatic toll collection by September The State-owned Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) will implement automatic non-stop toll collection (ETC) on all five expressways under its management across the country by the third quarter this year.

Business NA Chairman visits Lao - Viet Bank in Vientiane National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visited the Lao - Viet Bank (LVB), the commercial representative of the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) in Laos, in Vientiane on May 15.

Business Mekong Delta hoped to see development breakthroughs The Politburo recently issued Resolution No. 13/NQ-TW on orientations for socio-economic development and defence - security safeguarding in the Mekong Delta until 2030, with a vision to 2045, aiming to make development breakthroughs across the region.