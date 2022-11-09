In the time to come, one of the important issues is that the State Bank of Vietnam, as well as ministries and sectors, have to stay proactive, increase forecasting and analysis, continually update themselves with new changes so as to ensure proactive governance, and harmoniously coordinate existing policies.

The Prime Minister has ordered public investment be strongly promoted and an expanded and focus-driven fiscal policy be implemented.

State Bank of Vietnam governor Nguyen Thi Hong said the central bank will stay persistent in the monetary governance measures aimed at stabilising the macro-economy.

According to the official, the bank will govern foreign exchange rates in a way that concurrently makes room for the rates to fluctuate flexibly and absorb external shocks, and intervenes in the forex market to minimise exchange rates’ excessive fluctuations, thereby helping stabilising the forex market./.

VNA