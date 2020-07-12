Phu Quoc has not escaped from the grim task of dealing with waste generated by tourism and local activity.

With a population of more than 100,000 people, Phu Quoc also welcomes over 4.3 million tourists in a normal year, so the volume of waste generated by tourism and local life has become a growing concern. More than 150 tonnes of waste are generated on the island every day and have overloaded waste treatment facilities. A host of initiatives have been proposed and put into operation but haven’t been able to turn the tide.

The 10 million USD waste treatment facility on the island can only operate at a quarter of its designed capacity and has actually hindered the development of local enterprises.

Protecting the environment is considered key for the development of the precious island, and raising awareness among both tourists and local people about disposing of waste correctly is among many measures adopted to ensure Phu Quoc’s sustainable development./.

VNA