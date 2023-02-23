Keeping the sound of traditional Khen alive
Khen (panpipes) plays a significant role in the culture and spiritual life of the Mong ethnic minority people in the northernmost province of Ha Giang. People have therefore spared no effort to make khen and teach younger generations how to play the instrument.
The khen’s shape, structure, and sound make it unique. Of particular interest, sound is produced from both inhaling and exhaling. (Photo: VNA)
The craft of Khen making has been handed down from generation to generation in Mua Mi Sinh’s family in Sang Pa B village, Meo Vac town, Meo Vac district. (Photo: VNA)
Each khen features six bamboo tubes of different length and width, placed closely together with one end connected to a gourd. (Photo: VNA)
Khen gourds are usually made of pine wood, kim giao (a type of conifer), and po mu (Fokienia). (Photo: VNA)
There are no common standards for Khen making, but the craft requires ingenuity, patience, and experience. (Photo: VNA)