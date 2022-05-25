Business Vietrade consultation to spur exports to Kuwait A consultation will be held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Department of Trade Promotion (Vietrade) on June 1 to boost export to Kuwait where demand for agricultural, industrial and consumer products are on a rise.

Business Vietnam Dairy 2022 to be held in Hanoi The third Vietnam International Milk and Dairy Products Exhibition (Vietnam Dairy 2022) will take place at Hanoi International Exhibition Centre from May 31 to June 4, the event's organisers have announced.

Business Pharmaceutical industry sees promising prospects The pharmaceutical industry is growing steadily because input costs are stable compared to other industries and businesses are less affected in a high inflation environment.