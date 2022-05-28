Localities in the region have also organized investment promotion workshops to popularize Vietnam’s investment environment and its advantages and potential.



According to Binh Duong provincial People’s Committee, in the first four months of this year, the province attracted a total of 2.35 billion USD in 16 new projects, nine existing ones, and from the contribution of capital of 53 businesses.



Meanwhile, in the same period, 1.28 billion USD had been poured into Ho Chi Minh City, up over 12 percent year-on-year. The figures for Long An and Dong Nai provinces were 341 million USD and 210 million USD, respectively.



The key southern economic region comprises of Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Phuoc, Tay Ninh, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Long An and Tien Giang provinces./.

