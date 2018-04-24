The stock market regained calm on April 24 after a nosedive on the previous day to end at 1,080 points thanks to the recovery of key stocks (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The stock market regained calm on April 24 after a nosedive on the previous day to end at 1,080 points thanks to the recovery of key stocks.



On the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE), selling pressure still dominated the market at the beginning of the trading session, pulling the VN-Index down to 1,049 points.



However, demand appeared at the end of the morning session. Notably, up to 8.7 million VIC shares were traded at approximately 1.1 trillion VND (48.34 million USD), helping VIC to close at 127,000 VND per share (up 0.38 percent).



Among large-cap stocks, GAS, MSN, VCB and BID attracted buyers and were coloured green at the end of the trading session.



While insurance stocks grew by 2.74 percent, utilities and property stocks respectively increased 2.95 percent and 2.18 percent.



The VN-Index rose 3.96 points to close at 1,080.74 points. Meanwhile, the HNX-Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange inched up 0.16 point to 126.3 points.



However, UpCoM Index on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UpCoM) fell 0.08 point to 57.06 points.-VNA