At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Quang Binh (VNA) – Secretary of the Party Committee and Governor of Khammoune province of Laos Vanxay Phongsavanh visited and offered New Year wishes to leaders and people of the central Quang Binh province on January 25.

On this occasion, Vanxay and Chairman of the Quang Binh Provincial People’s Committee Tran Thang signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in building an ethnic boarding school in Khammoune. It is one of the seven projects funded by the Vietnamese Government as gifts to Laos. Quang Binh province was assigned to work as the investor of the project.

Vanxay said in celebration of the 60th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam – Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, Khammoune will direct departments and agencies to promptly complete the construction of the provincial vocational training school – a gift presented by the Vietnamese President to Laos, and speed up the building of the ethnic boarding school in the province.

Secretary of the Quang Binh Provincial Party Committee Vu Dai Thang wished that the Party Organisation, administration and people of Khammoune would continue creating favourable conditions for Quang Binh residents and enterprises to live and do business in the province.

Both sides expressed their high determination to develop fraternal ties and help each other tap their own potential for further development./.