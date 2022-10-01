Business Vietnam looks to upgrade int'l merchant fleet Vietnam’s maritime sector is striving to upgrade its international merchant fleet in order to reduce the country’s dependency on foreign-owned vessels in export-import activities.

Much room for sustainable growth of industrial real estate Vietnam's industrial real estate in Vietnam has the potential to grow as demand continues to rise due to a shift in supply chain to the country, according to Savills Vietnam.

HCM City to host Processing & Packaging, Vietwater exhibitions The 15th Vietnam International Processing & Packaging Exhibition and Conference and the 13rd Vietnam International Water Supply, Sanitation, Water Resources and Purification will be held simultaneously on November 9-11 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City.

Meeting SPS key to sustainable agricultural exports to EU Meeting the EU's Sanitary and Phytosanitary Standards (SPS) remains a challenge for Vietnamese food exporters as the country seeks greater integration in the global food supply, said industry experts and policymakers.