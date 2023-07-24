Chairman of the Khanh Hoa provincial People's Committee Nguyen Tan Tuan (left) and Natasha Fyles, Chief Minister of Australia's Northern Territory at tje signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Canberra (VNA) – A delegation from the south-central province of Khanh Hoa led by Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Tan Tuan is on a working trip to Australia from July 23-28.



On July 24, the two sides signed a plan to implement their Memorandum of Understanding, reached in 1998, for the 2023-2028 period.



Speaking at the event, Tuan highlighted the significance of the signing at a time when Vietnam and Australia celebrate the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties this year.



The plan is expected to explore and tap the potential and strengths of both localities in all areas of mutual interest, especially in education-training, tourism, agriculture, maritime economy, and labour.



On the sidelines of the signing ceremony, Tuan held a meeting with the President of the Northern Territory Legislative Council of Australia.



Tuan and President of Khanh Hoa's Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Tran Ngoc Thanh also met Vietnamese business representatives in Darwin city, the Northern Territory./.