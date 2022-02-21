Business Volume of goods through seaports up 7 percent in first two months Vietnam’s seaports handled an estimated 117 million tonnes of commodities in the first two months of 2022, posting a year-on-year rise of 7 percent, the Vietnam Maritime Administrative (VMA) reported.

Business HCM City aims to help 3,000 firms enhance innovative capacity Ho Chi Minh City aims to help 3,000 local businesses strengthen their innovation capacity from nơ to until 2025, according to the city’s project to develop the local startup ecosystem in the 2021-2025 period.