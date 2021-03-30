Khanh Hoa busy promoting local tourism
A range of cultural, tourism, and sporting programmes will be held in Nha Trang city in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa throughout 2021 as part of efforts to stimulate the tourism sector amid COVID-19.
Speaking at a press conference on March 29, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Dinh Van Thieu said the programme is one solution to restore and promote local tourism, which has been severely affected by the pandemic.
Programmes will take place in four periods: on the occasion of Reunification Day and Labour Day (April 30 - May 1), in June and July, on National Day (September 2), and the New Year Festival 2022.
A collection of festivals held from the middle of April to the end of May will be the highlight of activities, with the aim of promoting the land and people of Khanh Hoa as well as local cultural beauty
A workshop on the traditional practice of “Tho Mau” (Mother Goddess Worshipping) in Khanh Hoa will also be organised.
Other activities include a cuisine festival, a Raglai folk dance festival (from a local ethnic minority group), and a fair showcasing farm produce, to be held in Ninh Hoa town and Khanh Son district.
According to the Director of the provincial Department of Tourism Tran Viet Trung, Khanh Hoa is set to attract over 5 million holiday-makers this year, including about 1.5 million foreign arrivals, earning 17.5 trillion VND (over 758.5 million USD) in revenue./.