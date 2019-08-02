Friday, August 2, 2019 - 11:18:00

Business

Khanh Hoa develops mariculture as key strategy

With geographical advantages other places don’t have, Khanh Hoa province has developed mariculture as a key development strategy.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

Phu Yen lobster farming

Phu Yen lobster farming

Vietnam becomes second largest exporter of lychees

Vietnam becomes second largest exporter of lychees

Vietnam boosts marine economic development

Vietnam boosts marine economic development

Bac Giang lychee harvest season sets in

Bac Giang lychee harvest season sets in

Vietnam boasts diversified marine resources

Vietnam boasts diversified marine resources

Early ripen lychees sold at high price

Early ripen lychees sold at high price

First international flight lands at Van Don airport

First international flight lands at Van Don airport

Southern region develops renewable energy

Southern region develops renewable energy

Others