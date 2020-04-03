Khanh Hoa develops strongly after 45 years of liberation
Nha Trang beach, one of the most tourist attractions in Khanh Hoa (Photo: VNA)
Nha Trang beach during a kite festival, part of 2009 Nha Trang Sea festival (Photo: VNA)
Gathering netted ocean tuna at Hon Ro fishing port, Nha Trang city (Khanh Hoa) (Photo: VNA)
Cam Binh island district, Cam Ranh city (Khanh Hoa) with hundreds of fishing vessels (Photo: VNA)
Fishing vessels clinging to island to catch seafood on Binh Ba island (Khanh Hoa) (Photo: VNA)
Cham dancing performance serving visitors to Ponagar tower, Nha Trang city (Khanh Hoa) (Photo: VNA)
A cable car system connects Nha Trang city and Vinpearl Land tourism complex (Photo: VNA)
Vinpearl Land tourism complex (Khanh Hoa) is a unique destination for holiday experience and many national and international political, cultural and art events (Photo: VNA)
Ca pass tunnel connects Phu Yen and Khanh Hoa provinces with a total length of 13.19 km (Photo: VNA)
56,000 tonne E.R BORNHOLM MONROVIA bulk carrier built by Hyundai Vinashin Shipyard Co., Ltd (Khanh Hoa) for German ship owner (Photo: VNA)
Over 500 rooftop solar power works are installed for daily use and business. The excess power generated by these solar panels is sold to Khanh Hoa Power Joint Stock Company (Photo: VNA)
Most of islands in Truong Sa island district, Khanh Hoa install and put into use equipment using wind and solar power to serve power demand for soldiers and people living there (Photo: VNA)
Soldiers stationed on Nam Yet island, Truong Sa island district (Khanh Hoa) are happy to receive Tet gifts from inland (Photo: VNA)
Pupils on Song Tu Tay island, Truong Sa island district are at different age and educational level (Photo: VNA)