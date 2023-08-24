Khanh Hoa province, particularly Nha Trang City, has long been a popular tourist destination in Vietnam, captivating visitors with its exquisite beaches and numerous entertainment options.

According to the Khanh Hoa Tourism Department, among the arrivals, 5 million stayed overnight, more than doubling that the same period last year, while 1.2 million were foreigners, marking a 10.7-fold increase.

The province has also welcomed 11 cruise ships, with over 13,600 passengers disembarking for sightseeing.

This year, Khanh Hoa is expected to earn 875 million USD in tourism revenue./.

VNA