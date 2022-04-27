Khanh Hoa eyes sustainable development of industrial seaculture
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Khanh Hoa (VNA) – A seminar on sustainable development of industrial seaculture in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa took place in Nha Trang city on April 26.
The event was co-organised by the Vietnam Directorate of Fisheries, Vietnam Seaculture Assocition (VSA) and provincial authorities.
VSA Chairman Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Huu Dung said that such development can brought about many benefits to Khanh Hoa such as creating raw materials for the food, pharmaceutical, and fertilizer industries and helping people get rich from the sea, thereby enhancing the presence of fishermen at sea to protect the nation’s sea and islands sovereignty.
At the event (Photo: VNA)Le Tan Ban, Director of the Khanh Hoa Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, informed that local farmers mainly breed marine species near the shore and along islands within lagoons and bays. Most of them follow the traditional process, with their farming areas having a small scale and built from wood materials unable to withstand big waves.
He noted Khanh Hoa targets the formation of high-tech, high-value-added, and disease-free seaculture areas; and the protection of the ecological environment in association with tourism growth and national defence, among others. The province's current solution is to build a project on sustainable high-tech seaculture development by 2030 with a vision toward 2045, which is expected to implement a number of pilot advanced models in open sea areas as a basis for replicating industrial seaculture in association with environmental protection.
Key missions set for Khanh Hoa now is investing in infrastructure and forming farming areas with the application of scientific and technological advances, he said.
Participants, including businesspeople and those from the Norwegian Embassy in Vietnam, shared their experience in the field, particularly regarding the sustainable and tourism aspects.
According to the Directorate of Fisheries, Vietnam has a 3,260-km coastline with a potential area of 500,000 ha for seaculture. In 2021, the country had about 7,447 seaculture establishments with 248,768 cages. Most of their products are exported to foreign markets./.