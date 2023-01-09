Travel PM’s conclusions to draw foreign tourist arrivals released The Government Office has recently released Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s conclusions at a conference promoting foreign tourist arrivals in Vietnam.

Travel Son Doong among world's 10 most incredible caves: Canadian magazine Son Doong Cave in the central province of Quang Binh has made its name into the list of 10 'most incredible caves in the world' compiled by Canadian magazine The Travel.

Business Korean Air allowed to fly to Lam Dong Korean Air – the flag carrier and the biggest airline of the Republic of Korea (RoK) - has been permitted to operate irregular flights carrying passengers between Incheon and Lien Khuong airport in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong from January 4-24.