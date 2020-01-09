Khanh Hoa: Hundred-year-old copper casting village busy with Tet
Just a couple of weeks until Tet, the traditional Phu Loc Tay copper casting village in Dien Khanh district, Khanh Hoa province became more busy to keep up with the supply of goods to the market.
Tran Thien, 65, has experienced 50 years with the trade. Just days until the traditional New Year, he and his other villagers are busy to make products for Tet market (Photo: VNA)
A product waiting to be polished before being sold to the market (Photo: VNA)
Raw products (Photo: VNA)
Kilns of many households are always red to keep up with the Tet market (Photo: VNA)
Copper is cooked for about 12 hours to melt before being poured into moulds (Photo: VNA)
Workers pour molten copper into preformed soil moulds (Photo: VNA)
Finished clay casting moulds (Photo: VNA)
After being poured in the moulds for about 30 minutes, the copper will freeze. The clay moulds are demolished to take the bronze products inside (Photo: VNA)