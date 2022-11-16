Khanh Hoa issues master plan for Nha Trang Bay restoration
Nha Trang City in Khanh Hoa province is a famous tourist destination in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)Khanh Hoa (VNS/VNA) - The People's Committee of Khanh Hoa south-central province has just issued a master plan to preserve and restore coral reefs in Nha Trang Bay.
Provincial authorities have set out specific tasks and solutions, including raising awareness and changing the behaviours of individuals, communities and businesses. Scuba diving tourism at degraded reef sites in Hon Mun and other locations will be suspended, as well as activities that infringe on habitats and coral reefs in the Hon Mun sea area and other core areas in Nha Trang Bay.
They will strengthen control over aquaculture activities in Nha Trang Bay; patrol and strictly protect Hon Mun conservation area, and promptly detect and handle violations of the environmental law in the Nha Trang Bay area.
In order to restore corals in Hon Mun and Nha Trang Bay, the provincial authorities will conduct environmental cleaning.
The province will conduct surveys on the current status of coral reefs at scuba diving tourist sites around Hon Mun, to determine the extent and causes of degradation; and then implement appropriate restoration solutions for coral reefs.
The Nha Trang city People's Committee and Nha Trang Bay Management Board will co-organise the plan implementation.
The Vietnam - Russia Tropical Centre’s Nha Trang branch, in collaboration with the Institute of Oceanography, will be responsible for researching the restoration of coral reefs.
The Institute of Fisheries Science and Technology under Nha Trang University will test coral restoration by using "Biorock" technology in Nha Trang Bay.
The province will survey the function of the marine protected areas of Nha Trang Bay, and support the restoration and conservation of sea turtles in the protected area and adjacent waters.
The province also will create sustainable livelihoods for the community associated with coral reef conservation in Hon Mun area and Nha Trang Bay by improving the capacity of management, protection and rational exploitation of coral reef ecosystems for the community and social organisations in Nha Trang Bay.
The province has mobilised contributions from the Bich Dam residential area's community and domestic and foreign organisations, to create a sustainable financial source for the management and protection of coral reefs.
Bich Dam residential area developed an eco-tourism model based on the green, clean and civilised island community, contributing to gradually changing jobs for local fishermen.
The province controls discharge sources into Nha Trang Bay; perfects the system of mechanisms and policies on the State management of activities in the bay; management and reduction of plastic waste in the marine protected area towards the development of a green marine economy.
Nha Trang Bay covers an area of over 500 sq.km with 19 islands. It has distinct ecosystems such as mangroves, coral reefs, and seagrass./.