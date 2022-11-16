Society Vietnam Water Week seeks solutions for sustainable development Vietnam Water Week, a platform for experts, scientists and businesses in the water sector to exchange experiences and come up with long-term solutions to the adverse impacts of epidemics, natural disasters and climate change, opened on November 10 morning.

Environment Ben Tre province donates 15,000 seedlings to Truong Sa island district The Navy Region 4 High Command has received 15,000 seedlings of fruit trees donated by Van Thien Thanh – an establishment specialising in providing seedlings in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre.

Environment Vietnam reiterates strong climate commitments at COP27 Vietnam will reiterate its strong commitments to climate change response at the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), which is taking place in Egypt from November 6-18.