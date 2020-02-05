Business Rice exports to Philippines in 2019 surge Vietnam shipped 884.94 million USD worth of rice to the Philippines in 2019, a year-on-year rise of 92.58 percent, according to the General Department of Customs.

Business Reference exchange rate down 10 VND on February 5 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,196 VND/USD on February 5, down 10 VND from the previous day.

Business Manufacturing sees modest boost in January The opening month of this year saw a modest improvement in business conditions in the Vietnamese manufacturing sector, according to a report by a London-based information services firm.

Business Footwear industry likely to hit goals in 2020 The domestic leather and footwear industry was in good shape to reach its goals this year, according to Phan Thi Thanh Xuan, Vice Chairwoman and General Secretary of the Vietnam Leather and Footwear Association (Lefaso).