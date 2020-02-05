Khanh Hoa: ocean tuna boats return to shore
Tens of ocean tuna boats on February 4 moored in the Hon Ro Port in Nha Trang city, the central province of Khanh Hoa, after a month-long voyage that lasted throughout the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.
However, local fishermen said tuna output has dropped as compared with the same period last year, with each boat catching about 20-30 tunas weighing about 1 tonnes.
Meanwhile, tuna price now ranges only from 100,000-110,000 VND (4.3 - 4.73 USD) per kg.
According to the management boards of the Hon Ro Port and the south central seafood market, the remaining ocean tuna vessels are expected to return to shore in the next three days.
The boats are expected to bring home a total of about 100 tonnes of tuna, they said.
Vietnam has exported tuna products to 105 markets, with the US, the EU, Israel, ASEAN, Japan, Canada, China, and Mexico being the major ones.
The country has been the fourth largest supplier of canned and processed tuna products to the US behind Thailand, Ecuador and China, and the second largest supplier of frozen fillet after Indonesia./.