Illustrative image (Source: khanhhoa.gov.vn)

– The central coastal province of Khanh Hoa has mobilised over 1.14 trillion VND (over 49.26 million USD) in official development assistance (ODA) from foreign donors towards infrastructure and socio-economic development projects in the locality.According to the provincial People’s Committee, procedures for the signing of loan agreements of six projects have now been completed. One of these is a sustainable environment project for coastal cities under the Nha Trang city sub-project, invested in by the provincial management board for development projects and worth over 1.6 trillion VND, with nearly 1.35 trillion VND sourced from the World Bank.Another agreement is for a project for the 2018-2024 period, looking to improve and upgrade the main canals of Cam Ranh and Suoi Dau reservoirs, invested in by the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The project has a total investment of 421 billion VND, including over 343 billion VND sourced from the Asian Development Bank.Other projects mainly focus on treating waste from hospitals, vocational training, land and land-related database management, and upgrading dams in the locality.The provincial People’s Committee said the total outstanding debt for the aforementioned projects is within the outstanding limit of the locality, and Khanh Hoa province can guarantee its debt payment plan from 2023 onwards with a minimum duration of 15 years. –VNA