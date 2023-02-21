An aerial view of Nha Trang city in Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa is set to call for investment worth billions of USD from foreign and domestic business giants at a conference slated for April 2.

The province is scheduled to announce in-principle approvals for a 1,250-hectare urban project near Cam Ranh Bay with registered capital of nearly 85.3 trillion VND (3.6 billion USD) and the 89-hectare Dien Khanh administrative urban area with registered capital of 2,012 trillion VND.

Other real estate projects include a social housing project in Cam Nghia ward, Cam Ranh city, with registered capital of 3.756 trillion VND; the 71.5-hectare VCN eco-urban area, with registered capital nearly 9 trillion VND; and the Hon Ngang-Bai Cat Tham maritime eco-tourism resort in Van Phong Economic Zone, with registered capital of 25 trillion VND.

The Republic of Korea’s CS Wind Corporation is set to receive an investment registration certificate or sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a 130 million USD wind tower and monopile factory, covering 32.22 hectares in Ninh Thuy Industrial Park, Van Phong Economic Zone.

Viglacera, Vietnam's leading manufacturer of building materials, is expected to receive an in-principle approval or sign a memorandum of understanding for its 1.8 trillion VND Doc Da Trang Industrial Park project.

Khanh Hoa province also said it would sign deals on investment promotions with FPT and Mckinsey & Company Vietnam, and an MoU on investment in Vinschool with private conglomerate Vingroup.

The province will also sign MoUs on investment in industrial parks, including a 350-hectare Nam Cam Ranh IP with Trung Nam Construction Investment Corp.; a 480-hectare Ninh Son IP with SSI JSC; 300-hectare Xuan Son with Sinnec JSC; 250-hectare Ninh Diem 1 and 215-hectare Ninh Diem 2 with Becamex IDC; and a 290-hectare Ninh Diem 3 with Sonadezi.

Other key projects include the 750-hectare Ninh Tinh seaport with Saigon Newport Corporation, a 4,800-hectare Hon Lon tourism-urban complex and an airport in Van Thang commune with major realty developer Sun Group, a software-technology urban complex linked with FPT, green social housing with Capital House, and cooperation with Japanese retailer Aeon Mall./.