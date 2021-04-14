Khanh Hoa puts aside 15 billion VND for friendship works in Cambodian province
The People’s Council of the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on April 14 decided to put aside 15 billion VND (over 650,300 USD) to fund the construction of two friendship projects in Cambodia’s Stung Trenng province.
A monument dedicated to fallen voluntary Cambodian and Vietnamese soldiers in Stung Streng province. - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Accordingly, the project to construct a psychological education hall and a working building of Stung Treng’s Military Command aim to strengthen the solidarity between the Vietnamese and Cambodia provinces in particular, and the two countries in general.
Khanh Hoa province’s Military Command will be the investor of the project, which will cover a total area of nearly 1,100 sq.m at the headquarters of Stung Treng province’s Military Command in Stung Treng city.
According to Colonel Bui Dai Thang, Commander of the Military Command of Khanh Hoa province, said the construction of the project will be implemented in 2022 and 2023.
Chairman of the Khanh Hoa provincial People's Committee Nguyen Tan Tuan emphasised that Khanh Hoa and Stung Treng have enjoyed a fine traditional friendship, noting that in the context of complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the friendship works are vivid manifestation of the good relationship between the two twinning provinces./.