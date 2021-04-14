Society Vinh Long's university holds New Year celebration for Cambodian, Lao students The Cuu Long University in the southern province of Vinh Long held an event to welcome the traditional New Year festival for Cambodian and Lao students as well as its Khmer lecturers and students.

Society Former TISCO leader faces up to 11 years in jail A prison term of 10-11 years has been proposed for Tran Trong Mung, former General Director of the Thai Nguyen Iron and Steel JSC (TISCO), with the main role in wrongdoings at the company, during the ongoing first-instance trial held by the Hanoi People’s Court.

Society Seven defendants in Phu Tho ethanol case file appeals Seven defendants and one unit whose rights and obligations were associated with the Phu Tho ethanol plant case have filed appeals after the Hanoi People’s Court passed judgement a month ago.

Society Drug trafficker caught in Dien Bien A man was arrested on April 13 in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien for smuggling 30 bricks of heroin weighing 10.5kg, according to the provincial police.