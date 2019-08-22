The central province of Khanh Hoa welcomed over 4.1 million visitors during the past seven months of the year, an increase of 111 per cent in comparison to the same period last year, according to the Khanh Hoa Department of Tourism.

Of the figure, foreign arrivals surged by over 124 percent to more than 2 million, while domestic visitors reached more than 2.13 million, matching last year’s number.

The average occupancy rate was estimated to have reached 56.6 percent in July, of which the rate in the three to five-star hotel category stood at 65.5 percent, while the proportion in the one to two-star hotel category remained low at just 39.8 percent.

Since the beginning of the year, tourist arrivals from China, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, and Russia to Khanh Hoa province enjoyed robust growth.-VNA