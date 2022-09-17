Khanh Hoa, Russia’s St. Petersburg eye to boost IT, tourism cooperation
An online business forum to promote information technology and tourism cooperation between the central province of Khanh Hoan and Russia’s St. Petersburg city and their enterprises has been held recently.
Speaking at the forum, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Dinh Van Thieu briefed participants on Khanh Hoa’s potential, strengths, and socio-economic development orientations to 2045.
He hoped the event will help agencies and organisations of St Petersburg understand more about policies and demands of the Vietnamese locality in the fields of information technology and tourism.
During the forum, representatives of the two sides’ businesses met to promote the beauty of country and people of Khanh Hoa and St. Petersburg, aiming to seek partners and expand business cooperation.
The forum was one of the activities to celebrate 15 years of signing of an cooperation agreement between Khanh Hoa and St. Petersburg (September 10, 2007 - 2022), contributing to strengthening the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership./.