Culture - Sports Brand building helps spur Vietnam’s cultural industry: official Building brands for art events in Vietnam not only helps develop the domestic cultural industry but also promotes the country’s international integration, according to Associate Professor Bui Hoang Son, a permanent member of the National Assembly's Committee for Culture, Education, Youth and Adolescents.

Culture - Sports Da Nang ready for international firework festival The central city of Da Nang is finalising preparations for the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF 2023) slated for June 2.

Culture - Sports Vietnam, Belarus foster cultural, art collaboration The Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) in coordination with the Ministry of Culture of Belarus on May 24 held an art programme in Ho Chi Minh City as part of Belarus Cultural Days 2023 in Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Vietnam Day marked in Moscow​ school The Moscow State Linguistic University, known as Maurice Thorez Institute of Foreign Languages (MGLU), on May 24 organised the Vietnam Day to mark the 133rd birth anniversary of late President Ho Chi Minh.