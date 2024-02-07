Khanh Hoa seeks green light for high-tech marine farming project
The People’s Committee of south central Khanh Hoa province has submitted a request to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to approve the project of “Piloting high-tech marine farming”, worth 1 trillion VND (41.1 million USD).
Fish cages on Tri Nguyen Island in Nha Trang Bay, Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)Khanh Hoa (VNA) - The People’s Committee of south central Khanh Hoa province has submitted a request to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to approve the project of “Piloting high-tech marine farming”, worth 1 trillion VND (41.1 million USD).
It will focus on developing high-tech farming from three to six nautical miles in Van Ninh district, Ninh Hoa town and Nha Trang Bay.
In the waters off Van Ninh district, the province plans to establish high-tech farming areas in the south of Dai Lanh, the south of Mui Doi, the southwest of Lach Cua Be, the northwest of Lach Cua Be, the south of Hon Me, Vung Ke, Mui Co Co, Cum Meo, the north of Cum Meo, and Ran Trao.
In Ninh Hoa town, the province will develop high-tech farming areas in the southwest of Hon Cha La, Bai Giong, Hon Thi, southwest of Hon Lang – Hon Giua.
In Nha Trang Bay, the farming will be done on an area of 13 hectares and to a depth of eight to 15 metres, with blue and cotton lobsters, cobia, seabass and pomfret being raised.
A number of technologies will be used such as movable HDPE floating cages, automatic feeding and automatic monitoring of the environment and solar energy.
The budget for the project until 2029 was 1 trillion VND (41.1 million USD), including 300 billion VND (12.3 million USD) from the provincial budget and 400 billion VND (16.4 million USD) from farmers’ contribution.
It targets increasing the productivity and value of the aquaculture industry, raising marine farmers and others’ incomes through creating jobs, improving socio-economic conditions, exporting high-quality fisheries products, ensuring food safety and generally meeting market demand.
The province aims to protect the marine environment through sustainable development, gradually forming a marine farming area three to six miles from shore, reducing near-shore farming and minimising conflicts over space on the coast./.