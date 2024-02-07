Business Vinfast to introduce right-hand drive EV models to Indonesian market Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast will introduce right-hand drive EV models to the international market for the first time as part of its upcoming participation at the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2024 slated for February 15 – 25.

Business Bad debt recovery faces many challenges in 2024 The settlement of bad debts will face many difficulties this year as there are no legal regulations related to repossessing collateral assets, industry insiders said.

Business PM urges logistics connectivity for Vietnamese farm produce Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has recently issued a dispatch aimed at enhancing logistics connectivity to drive the consumption and export of agricultural, forestry and aquatic products, considering it one of the key tasks in agriculture and rural development.

Business Decree on corporate, personal income tax exemption in HCM City issued The Government has issued a decree which provides special policies and mechanisms for corporate and personal income tax exemption in Ho Chi Minh City.