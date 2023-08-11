Khanh Hoa sees 60% surge in number of tourists
The south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa has seen a significant increase in the number of visitors during the summer months, with a 60% surge compared to the same period in 2019 before the pandemic hit.
Nha Trang beach along Tran Phu street. (Photo courtesy of Khanh Hoa Department of Tourism)Khanh Hoa (VNS/VNA) - The south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa has seen a significant increase in the number of visitors during the summer months, with a 60% surge compared to the same period in 2019 before the pandemic hit.
The provincial Department of Tourism reported that from June 1 to July 25, more than 2.4 million tourists, including 485,000 international tourists, visited the province, mainly staying in Nha Trang city, generating revenue of over 11 trillion VND (464.4 million USD).
Nguyen Thi Le Thanh, director of the department, said that the province has implemented various tourism promotion initiatives in order to boost its tourism sector.
Large-scale events such as the 2023 Nha Trang - Khanh Hoa Sea Festival and the 8Wonder Music Festival played a crucial role in attracting tourists, she said.
It plans to continue organising tourism promotion events, cultural activities, and entertainment programmes, primarily focusing on Nha Trang, to further enhance its tourism industry.
From June 1 to July 25, hotel occupancy rates exceeded 83%. Four- and five-star hotels boasted occupancy rates of over 92% during this period.
Recently, Khanh Hoa implemented a project to develop its night-time economy by 2030 in order to attract more tourists and encourage them to extend their stays.
The scheme entails the development of cultural services, entertainment activities, food and beverage services, shopping options and city tours.
It plans to upgrade and develop existing facilities to support night-time economy activities, such as night markets, music shows, and street art.
Under the project, local authorities will strictly supervise tourism activities to ensure food safety and hygiene, service quality, environmental sanitation, and security and order.
It will also call for investments to establish a large-scale night entertainment complex located away from residential areas.
Khanh Hoa province, particularly Nha Trang city, has long been a popular tourist destination in Vietnam, captivating visitors with its exquisite beaches and numerous entertainment options.
In the first seven months, the province welcomed more than four million visitors, generating revenue of over 19 trillion VND.
Khanh Hoa has set this year's target of welcoming four million visitors, including 1.5 million international tourists, and generating tourism revenue of 21 trillion VND.
It aims to attract 8.8 million visitors, including 4.5 million foreigners, by 2025./.
It aims to attract 8.8 million visitors, including 4.5 million foreigners, by 2025./.