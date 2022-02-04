Travel Co Loa Ancient Citadel - unique tourist attraction in Hanoi Co Loa now is serving as not only a cultural relic and evidence of ancient Vietnamese’ creativeness and technical level, but also an ideal destination for visitors.

Travel Phu Quoc pearl island – tourist paradise of tropical region Phu Quoc island city in the southern province of Kien Giang on November 20, 2021 welcomed the first international tourist group to Vietnam after nearly two years of the country’s “freezing status” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travel Healthcare tourism - untapped potential in Vietnam Medical tourism has emerged as a major trend around the world as the COVID-19 pandemic and environmental pollution have caused people to pay more attention to their health. Particularly, experts said the post-COVID-19 era would be a booming period for all types of healthcare services.

Travel Vietnam: Travel to love! Spring reunion A video welcoming in the Lunar New Year (Tet) was officially launched by the Tourism Information Centre on January 22.