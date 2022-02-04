Khanh Hoa serves 65,000 tourists during Lunar New Year holiday
About 65,500 tourists visited the south-central province of Khanh Hoa, home to famous beach cities of Nha Trang and Cam Ranh, on the first five days of the Lunar New Year holiday (January 31-February 4).
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Khanh Hoa (VNA) – About 65,500 tourists visited the south-central province of Khanh Hoa, home to famous beach cities of Nha Trang and Cam Ranh, on the first five days of the Lunar New Year holiday (January 31-February 4).
The provincial Department of Tourism said Khanh Hoa earned some 233 billion VND (10.28 million USD) from tourists during the period.
Apart from cultural and art activities held by local authorities, travel firms have offered various programmes and products to attract holidaymakers.
Competent agencies have regularly asked the businesses to seriously observe COVID-19 prevention and control regulations and limit mass gatherings.
During the period, Cam Ranh International Airport welcomed about 29 domestic flights each day and one international flight.
Khanh Hoa on November 25, 2021 welcomed the first international tourists with vaccine passports after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is among localities selected to roll out the pilot “vaccine passport” programme, which is divided into three phases, starting from last November.
In the first phase, designated places and tourism facilities in the selected localities could receive foreign tourists within package tourism programmes arriving via either charter flights or international commercial flights.
In the second phase that took effect from January 2022, the scale of the pilot plan will be expanded by connecting destinations through regular charter and international commercial flights.
Vietnam’s tourism market will fully open to international tourists in the last phase, the starting time of which will be based on the contemporary pandemic situation on the evaluation of the two previous phases./.