Nha Trang beach in Khanh Hoa (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa has served over 19.4 million visitors so far this year, earning more than 23.9 trillion VND (1 billion USD), up over 152% year on year, according to the provincial Tourism Department.

Among the arrivals, 5 million stayed overnight, more than doubling that the same period last year, while 1.2 million were foreigners, marking a 10.7-fold increase.

The province has also welcomed 11 cruise ships, with over 13,600 passengers disembarking for sightseeing.

In August, the VnExpress Marathon Marvelous Nha Trang 2023 and cultural events drew around 3.8 million visitors, of them 1 million served by lodging facilities.

Many famtrips to Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa were also held by travel companies from Indonesia, India, and other countries, raising expectation to tap into the potential international tourism market in the near future.

Director of the provincial tourism department Nguyen Thi Le Thanh said it has advised the provincial People's Committee to hold a design competition for Nha Trang - Khanh Hoa tourism souvenirs. It also proposed a draft communication plan to popularise the image of Khanh Hoa abroad using new methods for the 2023-2025 period.

The second Nha Trang Sea Festival 2024 and the Nha Trang - Khanh Hoa International Light Festival 2024 were also planned, she said.

This year, Khanh Hoa targeted hosting roughly 4 million tourists, including some 2.5 million domestic visitors, and earned 21 trillion VND in revenue. However, as of the late August, it already achieved and exceeded the set targets./.