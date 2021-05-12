Business Webinar discusses way to promote Vietnam – Venezuela trade The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela in collaboration with the country’s foreign trade bank (Bancoex) on May 11 held a webinar on boosting trade promotion between Vietnam and Venezuela.

Business Vietravel Airlines to be equitised in 2nd year of operations The Vietnam Travel and Marketing Transport JSC (Vietravel) plans to equitise its Vietnam Travel Airlines Co. Ltd. (Vietravel Airlines), to boost the subsidiary’s development as the first travel airline in Vietnam.

Business Vietnamese exporters struggle with rising material prices Vietnamese manufacturers and exporters are struggling to cope with rising material prices despite posting high export volumes in the first four months of the year.

Business Tuyen Quang promoting cooperation with RoK A delegation led by Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnam, Park Noh-wan, paid a visit to the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang on May 11.