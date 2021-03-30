Society Flight attendant sentenced for spreading COVID-19 A court in Vietnam on March 30 handed down a two-year suspended sentence to a flight attendant for breaking COVID-19 quarantine rules and spreading the virus to others.

Society PM allocates 270 billion VND for Hai Duong to fight COVID-19 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided to allocate 270 billion VND (11.67 million USD) from the central budget reserve in 2021 to aid pandemic prevention and control efforts in the northern province of Hai Duong, which has recently borne the brunt of the third wave of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Society Man in Lam Dong jailed for spreading anti-State propaganda A 55-year-old man in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for “making, storing, distributing, or disseminating information, documents, and items against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam”, under Article 117 of the Penal Code.

Society E-Government building promoted for sake of people, businesses Many information systems serving as the foundation for e-Government have been put into use recently, and ministries, sectors, and localities are pushing ahead with digital transformation to further improve service quality for the sake of people and businesses.