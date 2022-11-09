A Filipino sailor was brought ashore for emergency treatment on November 8. (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – Vietnam’s maritime search and rescue forces have brought two injured Filipino sailors on board a Panama’s vessel to the central province of Khanh Hoa for emergency treatment.



On November 8, the ship was navigating through waters about 78 nautical miles southeast of Nha Trang when one sailor suffered from a headache, bleeding profusely and was in a life-threatening situation while another had difficulty walking.



The Energy Hope ship, which was en route from Singapore to the Republic of Korea, asked for assistance to bring the sailors ashore for emergency aid.



Upon receiving the information, the Vietnam Martitime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) contacted the vessel to give instructions on how to provide first aid for the victims.



The centre dispatched a rescue ship and arranged a medical emergency team in Nha Trang port to rescue the sailors. The victims were brought to the port at 10.30pm on the same day and then rushed to a hospital in Nha Trang city for treatment./.