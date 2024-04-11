At the MoU signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Permanent Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of the south central province of Khanh Hoa Nguyen Khac Toan held talks with Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of Vientiane Songlao YhongNou in the Lao capital city on April 11.

Their discussions focused on promoting collaboration in various sectors, with tourism, trade and people-to-people exchange at the centre.

The two sides agreed to maintain the regular exchange of delegations at various levels to foster closer ties, encourage joint tourism development initiatives between travel companies and tour operators, explore the possibility of establishing a direct air route connecting Vientiane and Khanh Hoa, and utilise media platforms and social networks to promote tourist destinations in Nha Trang - Khanh Hoa and Vientiane.

Cultural exchange also emerged as a key area of focus. The two localities vowed to join cultural events held in each side, increase cultural and social exchanges and raise public awareness about the special Vietnam-Laos solidarity, particularly among younger generations.

They will also share experience and transfer techniques in agriculture and aquaculture. Accordingly, Khanh Hoa will assist Vientiane in developing its indoor swiftlet farming industry while Nha Trang University will offer training courses, workshops and technology transfer opportunities in aquaculture for Vientiane officials.



In the realm of human resources training, Khanh Hoa will provide 10 university-level training positions in five years in Khanh Hoa universities, including a one-year Vietnamese language programme and four years of specialised studies. Vientiane, in return, will offer two Lao language training positions annually for officials from Khanh Hoa.

The talks concluded with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between Khanh Hoa and Vientiane by Vice Chairman of the Khanh Hoa provincial People's Committee Dinh Van Thieu and Deputy Mayor of Vientiane Sililat Thongsin Thongphenh./.