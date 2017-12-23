The 2 millionth foreign passenger Kim Sun-won is interviewed by a reporter (Photo: baokhanhhoa.com)

The central province of Khanh Hoa, on December 23, hosted its 2 millionth international tourist of the year, who landed on a VietJet Air plane from Incheon, the Republic of Korea.The lucky passenger was Korean national Kim Sun-won, who received free accommodation for two nights at the local Vinpearl Nha Trang Resort and six months of free flights on all routes operated by VietJet Air.The 1,999,999th and 2,000,001st foreign visitors to Khanh Hoa were also from the RoK.In 2017, the province is estimated to welcome nearly 5.5 million visitors and earned about 17.3 trillion VND (761.2 million USD) from tourism activities. The number of foreign arrivals to Khanh Hoa has to date surpassed 2 million, up 69 percent from last year.The province houses 650 lodging facilities with close to 27,000 rooms, of which over 14,000 meet 3 – 5 star standards.-VNA